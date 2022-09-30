Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Waco, TX
