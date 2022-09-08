Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.