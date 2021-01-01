Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
