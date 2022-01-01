Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.