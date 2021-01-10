Waco's evening forecast: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
