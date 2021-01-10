 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

