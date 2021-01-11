 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

