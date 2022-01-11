This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
