Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.