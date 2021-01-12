This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
