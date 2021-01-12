Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.