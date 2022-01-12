 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

