For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Waco
