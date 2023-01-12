 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

