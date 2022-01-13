This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
