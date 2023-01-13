Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.