Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

