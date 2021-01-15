 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

