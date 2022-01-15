Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.