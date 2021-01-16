Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
