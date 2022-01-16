This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
