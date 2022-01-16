 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

