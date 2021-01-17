For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
