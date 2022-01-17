Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.