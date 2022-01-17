 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert