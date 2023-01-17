Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.