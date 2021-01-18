Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.