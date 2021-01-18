This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. P…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Rain is…
Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of …
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect pe…
Waco's evening forecast: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Looking ahe…
For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks li…