Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Generally fair. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

