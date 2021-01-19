 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

