Waco's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
