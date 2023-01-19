 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

