For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
