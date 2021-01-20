Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.