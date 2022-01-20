For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
