For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Waco
