Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.