Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Local Weather

