Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.