Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.