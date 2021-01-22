This evening in Waco: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
