Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
