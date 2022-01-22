 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert