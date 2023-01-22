Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.