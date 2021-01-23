 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Showers in the evening with isolated thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

