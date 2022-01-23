 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert