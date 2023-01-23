Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Waco
