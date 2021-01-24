 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert