Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.