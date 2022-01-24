 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert