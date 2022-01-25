 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert