Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.