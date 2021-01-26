 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

