Waco's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Sca…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. We wi…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 m…
Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees.…
This evening in Waco: Clear. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like…
This evening in Waco: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday's forecast…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today.…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skie…