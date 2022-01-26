 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert