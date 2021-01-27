 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

