Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.