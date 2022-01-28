 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

