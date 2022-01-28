For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should b…
Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. …
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 de…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 de…
Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tom…