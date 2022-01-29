For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
