Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north.