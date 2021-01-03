This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
