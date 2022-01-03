This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
